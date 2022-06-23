Pankaj Tripathi says he's not in favour of dubbing: My acting and expressions are complemented by my voice

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. He has played versatile roles in in films like Stree, Gurgaon, Ludo, Luka Chupi and web series Mirzapur. Meanwhile, despite his versatility, the actor says he doesn’t like the idea of working in a film or show made in a language he is not comfortable with. In a recent interview with PTI, the actor was asked if he would ever star in a Bengali movie, to which he said he has an understanding of the Bengali language but that is not sufficient.

“Ami alpo alpo Bangla jani, bhaloi bujhi kintu bhalo bolte parina (I know a little bit of Bengali and understand fully but can’t speak much). It is not sufficient for portraying a Bengali speaking character,” Tripathi said. However, he added that he would do a Bengali movie if he is approached with a storyline to his liking by any of the current crop of talented actors.

Speaking about different films of different languages, Tripathi said, “I don’t like the idea of speaking in a language I am not comfortable with in any film or web series. I’m not in favour of my dialogues being mouthed by someone else. My acting and expressions are complemented by my voice. Otherwise, my role is incomplete.”

Meanwhile, the actor will be seen next in filmmaker Srijit Mukherji’s Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga which presents an insightful story about the adverse effects of urbanisation, man-animal conflicts and poverty leading to a bizarre practice in a village that resides on the edge of a forest. The film is is set to be released theatrically across the country on Friday. Asked if working in Sherdil has made him more aware about eco-conservation, Tripathi said he has always been closely attached with mother nature.

“I have been made a green ambassador of an NGO and been associated with their green drive for wild animals in the Pench Tiger Reserve project. I will be similarly associated with projects to protect the environment and wildlife in future.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Entertainment, Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga also stars Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta.