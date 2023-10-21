Pankaj Tripathi shares pic with wife and daughter after winning National Award for Mimi, thanks fans

For several years, actor Pankaj Tripathi worked in minor and supporting roles in big movies. But finally, he got the recognition he deserved when he played an important character in Anurag Kashyap's crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012. This was the turning point in his career after which he was cast in several key roles.

Recently, he also received the National Film Award. Now, the Omkara actor shared pictures with his family and expressed gratitude to his fans for winning the prestigious accolade.

Pankaj Tripathi thanks fans after winning National Award for Mimi

Pankaj Tripathi is an actor par excellence who won over the hearts of scores of his fans with his peculiar Bhojpuri accent. But most of us got to know about his caliber after he played a gangster in Gangs of Wasseypur. This was the start of his successful acting journey. Recently, the actor flew to New Delhi to receive the award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Mimi at the 69th National Film Awards. This was his second National Award after the film Newton.

The Fukrey actor recently took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures from the award ceremony. He also dropped a selfie with his wife Mridula Tripathi and daughter Aashi Tripathi who held his medal and certificate with pride. Captioning the picture, he penned some lines by poet Ramdarash Mishra in Hindi:

“Banaya hai maine yeh ghar dheere dheere. Khule mere khwabon ke par dheere dheere. Kisi ko giraya na khud ko uchhaala, kata zindagi ka safar dheere dheere. Jahaan aap pahunche chalaange lagakar, wahan main bhi aya magar dheere dheere. Aabhaar aap sabhi ka (Gratitude to all of you).”

Take a look:

At this year’s National Film Awards, his co-star Kriti Sanon also won the Best Actress award for the same film while Alia Bhatt was also given the prize in the same category for the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Pankaj Tripathi’s work front

Pankaj Tripathi is currently enjoying the massive success of his comic caper Fukrey 3. He also has an interesting lineup of movies including Main Atal Hoon, Metro In Dino, and Stree 2.

