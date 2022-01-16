Pankaj Tripathi shares precious photos as he celebrates 17th wedding anniversary with wife Mridula.

Pankaj Tripathi and wife Mridula Tripathi are celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary today and the actor took to social media to share some precious moments. Pankaj Tripathi, who is not a social media bee and uses it only when required, shared rare photos from his early marriage days. The Mirzapur actor delighted fans with the photos who then flooded the comments section.

In the pictures, Pankaj and Mridula Tripathi can be seen adorably posing for a photo while on holiday. The actor also shared a couple of their wedding pictures as well as a candid photo of Mridula. While the post included some precious memories, Pankaj Tripathi also shared a current photo with his wife, proving that they're ageing just like fine wine.

Several of the actor's co-stars wished him in the comments section. Actress Rasika Dugal commented, "Lots of love Pankaj and Mridula." Whereas Scared Games actor Jatin Sarna wrote, "Bohat bohat badhai dada aur Bhabi ko." Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped heart emojis, whereas nurag Kashyap commented, "Waah .. badhai."

Pankaj's photo caption read, "Completed 17 years of married life! Some memories from this happy journey! Thank you." Take a look at Pankaj Tripathi's post:

In 2020, Pankaj Tripathi was seen in two films. One was in Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi in which he played a pivotal role, another one was in the recently released Kabir Khan's 83.

ALSO READ: Pankaj Tripathi to Shefali Shah; 5 senior actors who stood out in 2021