Pankaj Tripathi to Shefali Shah; 5 senior actors who stood out in 2021

Just like every year, Bollywood brought a plethora of content for viewers to binge on. Be it sports, comedy, horror or romance, audiences were bombarded with a wide range of genres and options. While Chhorri attempted to revolutionize the horror genre of Indian cinema, on the other hand, Mimi came out with a strong message that melted the hearts of many. Amid this, there were also a few senior stars who not only used their experience to give their best on the celluloid but also made a special place in the hearts of their viewers for their relatable, bold and uncanny performances. Now, as the year is coming to an end, here, we have curated a list of a few senior stars who delivered terrific performances on the big screen. Check out the list below:

Shefali Shah in Ajeeb Daastaans

Shefali Shah essayed a bold role in the netflix anthology, Ajeeb Daastaans. Featuring in the final segment Ankahi, the sheer magnificence of Shah’s Natasha overpowers the other stories. Set in a romantically lit and whimsically scored Mumbai, Ankahi is a tonal juggling act that describes the harsh truth of marriage, the void of a partner which gives rise to infidelity.

Neena Gupta in Sardar Ka Grandson

Neena Gupta essays the role of a 90-year-old in Sardar Ka Grandson, a film that portrays special connection between people who lived in pre-Partition Punjab. Old-time Lahore resident Neena’s Sardar Kaur, lives with her large family in Amritsar, the twin town across the border. But her failing heart still beats for the old house in the Lahore gali. Now, all she wishes is to return to the place one last time.

Pankaj Tripathi in Mimi

Mimi is the remake of Samruddhi Porey’s National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy, which was released in 2011. A film based on surrogacy, Mimi sheds light on an important taboo that exists in our society. While the story continues to spread awareness on Surrogacy, the heavy message is aptly balanced with Pankaj Tripathi’s comic time in the movie. Essaying the role of driver Bhanu, the star has won several hearts for his impeccable performance in the movie.

Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre

Amitabh Bachchan is the eccentric public prosecutor Lateef Zaidi, who along with his group of friends conduct a mock trial and decide if justice has been served, if not they make sure justice is served. Chehre is a brilliant idea, which has a lot of drama, high-pitched dialogues but it failed to have a smooth landing. However, Amitabh Bachchan’s intense role definitely stands out.

Supriya Pathak in Rashmi Rocket

Rashmi Rocket is the story of a fiery sprinter, whose rise to the top is marred by a covert gender test. Taapsee Pannu has delivered a phenomenal performance in the movie, however, one cannot forget Rashmi’s mother Bhanuben (Played by Supriya Pathak). While her daughter is fighting a battle of being ‘women enough’, Bhauben is waging a battle of her own to educate girl children in her area. The mother-daughter equation has a wonderful life of its own in the cinematic world of Akarsh Khurana.

