Pankaj Tripathi speaks on balancing hectic multiple film schedules: I’m not getting any break at the moment

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the busiest actors working currently in the Hindi film industry. The actor has had nearly eight projects releasing one after the other. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Pankaj spoke about feeling stressed due to hectic schedules lined up for multiple films. He also spoke about thinking of reducing the workload. Speaking about trying to chalk out a plan, Pankaj said, “Soch raha hoon next year se speed kam karun”.

Speaking about dealing with packed shooting schedules, Pankaj said, “The packed shooting schedule becomes hectic. Personal life effect hone se zyada physical strain hota hai mujhe bahut. I feel physical rest has become important for me. Now, I feel ke thoda kum kaam karun, thodhi chuti rahe, so I’m trying to balance it”. He further added, “I’m not getting any break at the moment, usually I start shooting in a matter of three-four days”.

Pankaj further spoke about getting love from the audience which motivates him to work further. He said, “Recently, I met some officials from the Army and CISF in Ladakh, and they way they were treating and praising me made me emotional. I never thought that they’d know me”. He further added by saying, “All these years, I’ve only worked with honesty, with no gimmick. I never thought that I’d get so much love. Mujhe samajh nahi aata ke itni mohabbat kaise lutaunga. As an actor, I can only give back through my work, something which resonates with them and jismein koi message”.

Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in Kriti Sanon-led Mimi, which was released on an OTT platform. One of his forthcoming projects includes the much-awaited sports drama ‘83’ led by .

