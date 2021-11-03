Pankaj Tripathi spills beans about his character in Bunty Aur Babli 2: It was a no-brainer for me to do it

Pankaj Tripathi spills beans about his character in Bunty Aur Babli 2: It was a no-brainer for me to do it
With the con-heist comedy 'Bunty Aur Babli 2,' Pankaj Tripathi is set to captivate the audience once more. He'll portray 'Jatayu Singh,' a crafty cop who devises a scheme to set the two con-artists against each other.

For Pankaj, choosing to do 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' was a very easy decision to make given the script was heavily loaded with humour and entertainment.

Commenting on how he became a part of the project, the actor revealed, "I'm actually always looking for interesting characters to play on screen and when YRF approached me with 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', it was something I was looking for in a film".

"I wanted to do a good comedy, a light-hearted script that will entertain audiences across every age group of our country. 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is that script. Coming out of the pandemic, people want to be entertained to the fullest when they go to a theatre and 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' will deliver on this promise in a big way", he added.

Shedding light on his character, Pankaj said, "It's a hilarious script and my character of Jatayu Singh popped out as a super intelligent yet shrewd cop who pits the two sets of con-artistes against each other. It was a no-brainer for me to do this film and I thoroughly enjoyed the experience."

YRF's family entertainer 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', is the sequel to the highly successful 2005 film 'Bunty Aur Babli'. The film directed by Varun V. Sharma is set to release worldwide on November 19.

Credits: I.A.N.S


