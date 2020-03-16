Pankaj Tripathi takes a break from work amid Coronavirus outbreak; Enjoys quality time at home

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Pankaj Tripathi, who has been a part of several blockbusters, has taken a break from his hectic schedule due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus outbreak in India has brought the nation almost to a standstill. Not only the corporate world has gone to the work from home mode, but the showbiz industry has also been on a break as of now. And while celebs are taking initiative spread awareness about COVID-19, Pankaj Tripathi has is making the most of this break and enjoying his leisure time at home. Interestingly, it was a much needed break for the Fukrey actor who has been working round the clock for almost a year now.

Talking about his break, Pankaj told Times of India that he is enjoying it by watching documentaries and cooking for his family. He also stated that he has been taking a break after almost a year. “I have not been getting a holiday for a very long time. Now, that I have got a day off, I am sitting at home and watching documentaries. I also cooked yesterday. I went to Scotland last year in May and it is after that I have got some time off for myself. However, it is unfortunate that I have got off in such a sad situation,” he added.

Furthermore, given the coronavirus pandemic, Pankaj also urged his fans to maintain personal hygiene and keep social distance to prevent the widespread of the virus. He asserted, “I have been telling people to maintain personal hygiene as that is the only protection from the virus for now. I would like to urge my fans too to maintain hygiene and keep social distance and do not visit crowded places.”

Talking work front, Pankaj is currently basking in the success of his last release Angrezi Medium. Besides, he will be seen in Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Kriti Sanon’s Mimi and Anurag Basu directorial Ludo.

Credits :Times Of India

