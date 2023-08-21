Pankaj Tripathi’s father Pandit Banaras Tiwari passes away at 99; Actor leaves for his village for last rites

Pankaj Tripathi’s father Pandit Banaras Tripathi is no more. He passed away aged 99. The OMG 2 actor, who was reportedly shooting for a film in Uttarakhand, has left for his village in Gopalganj, Bihar, for the last rites. As per reports, Pankaj Tripathi's father lived there with his mother, while Pankaj Tripathi lived in Mumbai with his wife and daughter.

Pankaj Tripathi's father Pandit Banaras Tripathi passes away

An official statement on behalf of Pankaj Tripathi and his family read, “It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family. Pankaj Tripathi is currently on his way to his village in Gopalganj.”

In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Pankaj Tripathi mentioned that his father wanted him to become a doctor. He said that he hails from Gopalganj in Bihar, where people only knew two professions: engineer or doctor. "My village is (situated so much in the) interior that there are still no well-built roads there,” he said.

In another interview with Mashable, Pankaj Tripathi spoke about how his father isn't exactly aware of what he does in the film industry. “He is not too proud of my achievements. My father does not even know what and how I do in cinema. To date, he has not seen how a movie theatre looks from the inside. He sees my work if someone shows him on their computer or on the television, which was recently installed at my house," he said.