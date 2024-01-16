Pankaj Tripathi’s Main Atal Hoon 2nd trailer highlights Pokhran, Lahore Bus Yatra and more

It wouldn’t be wrong to call Pankaj Tripathi as one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. We have seen him ace the comedy genre, and play a grey character and now he is all set to shine as former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his biopic Main Atal Hoon. The trailer of the film was released sometime back and has already created a lot of hype amongst fans and now the second trailer has been released and we are sure it will get you guys even more excited for the film.

Main Atal Hoon’s second trailer was released today

The Man of Steel with a Heart of Gold, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was not only a politician but also a statesman, poet, and a great leader. Retracing his journey, Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios produced Main ATAL Hoon, is a story of a man who fought many battles. The latest trailer of the biopic led by Pankaj Tripathi and directed by Ravi Jadhav showcases the prodigious journey of our three-time Prime Minister, highlighting Pokhran, the Lahore Bus Yatra, Ram Janmabhoomi, and the victory in the Kargil War creating high anticipation amongst the audiences for the release of the film.

Pankaj Tripathi says Main Atal Hoon has been made with meticulous attention to factual accuracy

In a recent interview with PTI, Pankaj Tripathi assured that Main Atal Hoon doesn't turn into propaganda. Tripathi reassured that the film is crafted with sensibility and engagement, emphasizing the team's commitment to authenticity. Every effort was made to present factual accuracy in depicting Atal Ji's persona on the cinematic canvas. “We were aware and conscious about it but our whole purpose was to bring out the persona of Atal ji on the big screen. Since the film is a biopic, we had to make sure that we got things factually correct,” he said.

Main Atal Hoon presented by Vinod Bhanushali is directed by Ravi Jadhav and written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav. A Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios production, produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali. The film is scheduled for release in cinemas on the 19th of January 2024.

