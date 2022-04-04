Pap hurts his leg while capturing Kareena Kapoor outside Malaika Arora's home, actress shows concern

Being a celebrity is not an easy thing in India. After all, they are 24*7 under continuous media glare. But at times, paps also end up hurting themselves while grabbing every glimpse of the celebs. This is exactly what happened today after paps were trying to click Kareena Kapoor Khan in the city. To note, Kareena had visited Malaika Arora at her residence today after the Chhaiyya Chhaiyya actress had met with an accident. And while Bebo was stepping out of Malaika's building, paps made sure to click some pics of the actress.

Amid this, one of the photographers ended up hurting his leg as he got hit by Kareena’s car. This left the Jab We Met actress quite concerned. In the video, Kareena, who was dressed in a white t-shirt and track pants, was seen urging the paps to be careful while clicking the pics and not to rush on to things. She was also seen yelling at her driver to take the car back after the photographer had screamed in pain and said “Peeche Kar”.

Watch Kareena Kapoor Khan’s video here:

Meanwhile, talking about her work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is slated to release on August 11 this year. On the other hand, Bebo will also be making her OTT debut soon with Sujoy Ghosh’s next movie wherein she will be seen sharing the screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan: Size 0 to Size 16, I've thoroughly enjoyed every phase of my life