Paparazzi mistake Alia Bhatt for Aishwarya Rai at Met Gala 2023; Here's why netizens are calling it a revenge

Alia Bhatt is one of the most successful actresses in the Indian film industry. After impressing the audience with her solid performances in Bollywood and pan-India films, she is all set to take over Hollywood soon. Recently, she left everyone awestruck with her grand debut at Met Gala 2023. The actress made heads turn on the red carpet in her princess-like ensemble. However, during her appearance, some of the members of the New York paparazzi mistook her for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

'Aishwarya this way'

Alia was seen walking the Met Gala red carpet with her designer Prabal Gurung. While posing for the media, she was seen flashing her million-dollar smile. The actress looked all things stunning and confident as she graced the red carpet. Soon after she started posing, some of the members addressed her as Aishwarya. They were heard saying, "Aishwarya look this side,” and “Aishwarya this way.” Aishwarya has always represented India on various platforms internationally. She didn't even attend Met Gala this year but this gesture by the paparazzi proved how popular she is.

Soon after the video was shared on social media, netizens were seen reacting to it. A user wrote, "Paps are same everywhere." Another user wrote, "Jhandeya ikde ikde’ ka badla le rhe h." Recently, Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland and Zendaya were seen attending the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. During their appearance, the paparazzi were heard pronouncing their names wrongly. The videos went viral on the Internet and netizens, in fact, had a field day.

Meanwhile, Alia shared pictures from the red carpet on Instagram and revealed that her gown featured 100,000 pearls. She paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld with her dreamy outfit. Soon after she shared the pictures, several celebs like Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and others were seen praising her.

Work front

Alia Bhatt will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina and Priyanka Chopra. This year, she will make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

