Paparazzi runs behind Ranbir Kapoor as he rides his fancy electric bike; Fans are displeased- PICS

Ranbir Kapoor is currently enjoying his new role as a father. He welcomed his first child, a baby girl with his wife-actress Alia Bhatt on November 6, 2022. A few days back, the couple shared the first glimpse of their daughter and also revealed the name of their newborn daughter as ‘Raha.' The Shamshera actor, who has been busy with his daddy duties, was earlier spotted in the city to inspect the construction of his new home Krishna Raj bungalow in Mumbai.

The Barfi actor was seen riding his fancy electric bike around town after visiting his old family home. In the photos, Ranbir was seen sporting a white sweatshirt from French high-end luxury fashion house Dior and wore a pair of denim blue jeans with blue cap. However, Ranbir's fans were not pleased with the paparazzi's behaviour as they were seen running behind the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor. Many users also asked the shutterbugs to give the new dad some 'privacy.'

Alia Bhatt's official announcement on baby's arrival

Ranbir tied the knot to Alia on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at their Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Alia Bhatt's official announcement on welcoming a baby girl. After the arrival of their baby girl, Alia shared an official statement on her social media handle, that read: "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir."

Ranbir Kapoor work front

On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's release, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which also starred Alia in the lead alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shah Rukh Khan among others. The big-budget fantasy adventure epic was released on September 9, 2022..

Next, the actor will next star with Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's film. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.