Paparazzo reveals Shah Rukh Khan is 'mad' at media for what they did during Aryan Khan’s arrest; 'He was so sad...'

Renowned Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, known for his stellar acting and devotion to family, has often expressed affection for wife Gauri and children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. Paparazzo Varinder Chawla now sheds light on why King Khan avoids media and photographers.

He revealed that Shah Rukh Khan is evading being photographed by the media and photographers, expressing anger towards them following his son Aryan Khan's arrest in 2021.

Paparazzo on getting a call from Shah Rukh Khan THIS reason

During an interview with Hindi Rush, Varinder Chawla recounted an incident when he got a call from Shah Rukh Khan. He explained that when Pathaan was released in 2023, his team spotted the actor, but he chose not to use the footage as it felt intrusive. Sensing Khan's displeasure, Chawla contacted the actor's PR team, informed them about the video, and assured them it wouldn't be used, apologizing for any intrusion on their privacy.

He added that soon after his call, he received a call from SRK’s manager, who thanked him and informed him that King Khan wanted to speak with him. He said that it was a surreal experience for him, going from chasing Shah Rukh's car for a glimpse to receiving a call from him.

Paparazzo on why Shah Rukh Khan avoids media

The paparazzo continues, “We spoke for over five minutes. After speaking to him, I realized his love for his children, his son Aryan Khan. I too have children, if people went around telling ill and negative things about my children, I too would feel sad. He was so sad, upset back then, we didn’t care about that. We just kept complaining SRK doesn’t give us photos and always hides his face. He is mad at the media for what they did with his son.”

About Aryan Khan drug case

Aryan Khan was detained in connection with a drug bust on the Cordelia cruise ship on October 2, 2021, remaining in custody for 22 days. Subsequently, the NCB issued a chargesheet in the cruise drug case against 14 individuals but cleared Aryan Khan of any involvement.

