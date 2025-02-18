Paps tease Udit Narayan ‘ek kiss ho jaye’ as he makes 1st public appearance at The Roshans bash after recent controversy

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault.

Veteran singer Udit Narayan recently grabbed headlines after a video of him kissing female fans during a live concert went viral. Following the controversy, he made his first public appearance at The Roshans' success bash in Mumbai. As he arrived at the event, paparazzi playfully teased him about the incident, adding to the buzz surrounding his recent controversy.

Udit Narayan recently attended the success party for The Roshans documentary series, smiling and posing for the cameras. At the request of a paparazzo, he even serenaded the crowd by singing his iconic track Papa Kehte Hain.

As he walked into the venue, one photographer playfully teased him about the recent kiss controversy, saying, “Sir, ek kiss ho jaaye.” Despite the jab, the singer appeared unfazed and chose to ignore the comment.

For the unversed, Udit recently found himself at the center of controversy after a video of him kissing a female fan during a live performance went viral. The unexpected moment, which occurred while he was performing Tip Tip Barsa Pani, left many stunned. The footage also captured him instructing a bouncer to allow the fan to take a selfie before leaning in for the kiss.

The incident quickly sparked outrage online, with social media users criticizing his actions and debating his behavior. As the backlash grew, the singer addressed the controversy for the first time, downplaying the situation and insisting that it was being blown out of proportion.

Advertisement

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Udit Narayan defended himself, attributing the moment to fan excitement and emphasizing that he is a respectable person. He maintained that the kiss was spontaneous rather than intentional, urging people not to misinterpret the situation.

Meanwhile, The Roshans, a Netflix docuseries celebrating the legacy of the iconic film family, premiered in January 2025. To mark its success, a grand bash was recently held, attended by the Roshan family along with their industry friends and colleagues.

The series chronicles the journey of Roshan Lal Nagrath, Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, and Hrithik Roshan, offering an in-depth look at their contributions to Indian cinema. Directed by Shashi Ranjan, the docuseries debuted on Netflix on January 17, 2025.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.