Param Sundari: Sidharth Malhotra announces ‘incredible’ Kerala schedule wrap of rom-com with Janhvi Kapoor; see BTS PIC

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram stories and announced the schedule wrap-up of his upcoming rom-com, Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor. Check it out.
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are soon going to delight fans with their first-ever collaboration for the romantic comedy, Param Sundari. The team was shooting in Kerala, and several behind-the-scene pictures and videos were raising anticipation amongst fans. Now, Sid has shared the latest development, announcing the schedule wrap of their film.
On February 18, Sidharth Malhotra posted a picture with the entire team of Param Sundari on his Instagram story. The latest click exuded the jovial mood of the set while he was seen standing with the crew members. "Wrapped up an incredible Kerala schedule for #ParamSundari! Scenic views, amazing energy, and memories," followed by a red heart emoji.
He also tagged his co-stars including Janhvi Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Sanjay Kapoor. In addition to this, the film director Tushar Jalota, producer Dinesh Vijan, writer Aarsh Vora, and production house Maddock Films were also tagged alongside. Expressing delight over the development, Janhvi also re-shared the post and added a pink heart GIF alongside.
Just a few weeks back, a report published in Filmfare suggested that the upcoming film Param Sundari has a special connection with Mani Ratnam’s cinematic legacy. The report revealed that both Janhvi and Sidharth shot at the Athirappilly waterfalls, the iconic location where the legendary filmmaker shot memorable scenes for films like Iruvar, Dil Se, Raavan, and Guru.
It goes without saying that with such a stunning backdrop, fans can expect visually breathtaking sequences in the upcoming romantic comedy that promise to elevate the movie's charm.
Param Sundari was announced last year in December on Christmas Eve with posters featuring both the stars. The caption of the official post read, “North ka swag, South ki grace – two worlds collide and spark fly. Dinesh Vijan presents #ParamSundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025. Meet the suave Sidharth Malhotra as Param and the vivacious Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari.”
The film marks the first-ever collaboration between both the lead stars for the upcoming cross-cultural love story, which is directed by Tushar Jalota. Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, it is poised to hit the theaters later this year on July 25, 2025.
