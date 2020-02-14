Paras Chhabra's Bigg Boss 13 journey: Link up with Mahira to Sidharth’s friendship, all about sanskari playboy

Paras Chhabra, who participated in Splitsvilla season 5 in the year 2012 emerged as a winner with Akanksha Popli. He was then seen in Channel V India's V The Serial opposite Sara Khan. Paras again participated in MTV India's Splitsvilla season 8. He then played a supporting character in many TV serials like Badho Bahu, Kaleerein, Aghori and much more. Paras is currently a contestant of Colors reality show Bigg Boss season 13. The actor started his journey in BB13 as a strong contestant.

As soon as Paras entered the Bigg Boss house, he started making connections with the girls Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, , Shefali Bagga and others in the house. His fight and bromance with Sidharth Shukla was called his game but he proved that his friendship was real. Like everyone, Paras also had a few ups and downs in his journey. From his relationship with Akanksha Puri being questioned to him being slammed by , Paras witnessed everything in his journey of Bigg Boss.

Let us have a look at Paras Chhabra's complete journey in Bigg Boss house:

1. Connections:

Shehnaz and Paras' chemistry had become the talk of the town at the start of the show, but Paras started maintaining a distance from Shehnaaz but he did not stop showing his friendship towards her. The most talked-about thing about Paras was his friendship or you can say link up with Mahira. Till the end, Mahira and Paras were together and supported each other throughout which was not liked by many contestants in the house. He was time and again questioned about his relation with Mahira. Not only the housemates but even Salman Khan and Paras' mom questioned him about this.

2. Bromance with Sidharth Shukla:

At first, Paras was against Sidharth but after Sid's spat with Asim Riaz, Paras showed his complete support for Sidharth and the two turned out to be great friends. Their friendship strengthened when they were kept together in the secret room. Paras had even got emotional when Sidharth gave immunity to him and got him in Top 6.

3. Dismissing the tasks:

Paras was blamed for dismissing the tasks and he took the blame willingly. He felt that if someone is cheating or doing a partiality in the task then no one should be allowed to win the task. He didn't feel it was wrong to do so but he tried his best to play a fair game. He was even slammed by Salman for dismissing the last task of BB13 that was the turtle task for immunity.

4. Relationship with Akansha Puri:

Paras' personal life was brought out in the open especially his relationship with Akanksha Puri was questioned time and again. He tried to ignore the questions about his relationship status with Akansha but it kept coming in the limelight. Paras lost his cool and finally opened up about it and said that he does not want to stay with Akanksha anymore and he will clear everything once he is out of the show.

5. When he was teased for being bald:

Paras had revealed that he had used a hair patch for which he was teased by many housemates. The actor was even trolled on social media but that did not bother him as he felt he still looks good.