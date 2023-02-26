Pardes director Subhash Ghai ventures into television with upcoming show ‘Janaaki’
Director Subhash Ghai has confirmed that he is all set to venture into television with Janaaki, a show revolving around women empowerment.
Subhash Ghai, the popular film director, producer, and screenwriter who has given the industry hits like Pardes, Karz, Saudagar, Khal Nayak, and Hero among others is all set to explore the television medium with the show Jaanaki. Last year, the director made his OTT debut with 36 Farmhouse. Janaaki, a daily show based on women empowerment will go on air in May 2023 and is produced by Ghai. Reportedly, the shooting for its 208 episodes will start soon.
Talking about his venture into the small screen, Ghai shared that he believes television to be the most powerful medium. He further added, “Television is the most powerful medium that has the power to reform and redefine entertainment in our country. With Jaanaki we aim to strengthen the movement of women empowerment.”
His company Mukta Arts has finalized an agreement with the CEO of Prasar Bharti to produce the show. "As Doordarshan is the most viewed channel in India, it is an honor to associate with such an iconic brand for our first daily soap," Ghai said.
About the show
Jaanaki is written by Jainesh Ezardar, Vandana Tiwari, and Rekha Babbal. Rutuja Kathe is the creative director and the show will be directed by Jignesh Vaishnav and Dharmesh, produced by Rahul Puri and associate producer Vishal Gandhi.
About Subhash Ghai’s OTT debut
36 Farmhouse directed by Ram Ramesh, stars Amol Prashar, Vijay Raaz, Flora Saini, Barkha Singh, Madhuri Bhatia, and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles. The film, produced by Zee Studios and Mukta Searchlight Films, was released on ZEE5 last year in January. Subhas Ghai wrote the film and composed the music. It follows a murder mystery that plays out with a satire at its core, while it addresses the dichotomy between the rich and the poor with a universal theme - 'Some Steal For Need - Some Steal For Greed'.
