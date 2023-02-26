Pardes director Subhash Ghai ventures into television with upcoming show ‘Janaaki’

Subhash Ghai, the popular film director, producer, and screenwriter who has given the industry hits like Pardes, Karz, Saudagar, Khal Nayak, and Hero among others is all set to explore the television medium with the show Jaanaki. Last year, the director made his OTT debut with 36 Farmhouse. Janaaki, a daily show based on women empowerment will go on air in May 2023 and is produced by Ghai. Reportedly, the shooting for its 208 episodes will start soon.

Talking about his venture into the small screen, Ghai shared that he believes television to be the most powerful medium. He further added, “Television is the most powerful medium that has the power to reform and redefine entertainment in our country. With Jaanaki we aim to strengthen the movement of women empowerment.”