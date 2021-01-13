Parents Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli issue statement on privacy: Kindly don't carry content that has our child

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently welcomed their baby girl. The couple has reportedly sent a special note to the paparazzi, requesting them to not click their daughter's photo.

It has been just 2 days since the news about and Virat Kohli's baby girl and the fans of the couple have already started to expect to see a photo of the girl. Amid all of this, we've learned that the new parents are ensuring that their baby girl is protected from paparazzi and for the same, Anushka and Virat also have gone out to issue a special note to paparazzi. When Virat had announced the birth of his baby girl, he had urged everyone to grant his family privacy during this time. Now, we've got to know that Virushka have issued a statement too to the paps.

We got hold of the note that the couple has sent to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai. In the note, Anushka and Virat mentioned that they would ensure that the paparazzi get the content that they need. However, they urged them to not carry any photo of their newborn baby girl. In the note, Anushka and Virat said, "Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support.“

Anushka and Virat further added, "While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same."

Take a look at Virat's note announcing his baby girl's birth:

Just a day back, a photo went viral on social media that many reports claimed to be the first photo of Virat and Anushka's baby girl as it had been shared by the former's brother. However, later Vikas Kohli issued a clarification and mentioned that the photo was of a random baby. Well, amid all the excitement to see Virushka's baby girl, the couple has surely made their stance very clear on maintaining their child's privacy.

