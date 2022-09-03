Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor are back to the bay after Brahmastra pre-release presser; PHOTOS

It is no secret that fans of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are quite excited for the release of their film Brahmastra. This film marks their first time together on the big screen, and fans cannot wait to see what magic they create on the big screen. The promotions for Brahmastra have been on in full swing, and the couple had jetted off to Hyderabad to attend a pre-release presser. Now, looks like Alia and Ranbir have returned to Mumbai, and we’ve got the latest pictures for you!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai as they returned back from Hyderabad. The two actors were seen posing for the paparazzi before they left in their car. Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt was all smiles for the paps and was seen waving at them. She flaunted her baby bump in a white tank top which she paired with track pants, and layered it with a long jacket. The glow on her face was unmissable!

Just like Alia, Ranbir also kept his look minimal and casual, and was seen in a blue t-shirt, and a jacket paired with white pants. Check out the pictures below!

Meanwhile, just yesterday, at the pre-release presser, Alia Bhatt left everyone mesmerized after she sang Brahmastra's chartbuster song 'Kesariya' in Telugu. Ranbir was also seen engaging with the media in Telugu.

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, and a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. The film is scheduled to release on 9th September 2022.

