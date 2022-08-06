Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor beam with joy with Ayan Mukerji at Brahmastra song preview; PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are all set to become parents to their first child soon, were spotted at the Brahmastra song preview event in the city on Saturday afternoon. The two stars were seen with director Ayan Mukerji as they arrived in style for the preview of the Brahmastra song Deva Deva. Alia and Ranbir seemed to have kept it casual yet stylish for the day and Ayan too opted for a cool look for the song preview for media.

Alia and Ranbir look cool at Brahmastra song preview