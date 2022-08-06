Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor beam with joy with Ayan Mukerji at Brahmastra song preview; PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted arriving with Ayan Mukerji at the Brahmastra song Deva Deva preview. The parents-to-be looked elated to be posing together for their upcoming film.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Aug 06, 2022 02:24 PM IST  |  1.9K
Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor beam with joy with Ayan Mukerji at Brahmastra song preview; PHOTOS
Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor beam with joy with Ayan Mukerji at Brahmastra song preview; PHOTOS
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are all set to become parents to their first child soon, were spotted at the Brahmastra song preview event in the city on Saturday afternoon. The two stars were seen with director Ayan Mukerji as they arrived in style for the preview of the Brahmastra song Deva Deva. Alia and Ranbir seemed to have kept it casual yet stylish for the day and Ayan too opted for a cool look for the song preview for media. 

Alia and Ranbir look cool at Brahmastra song preview

Ranbir and Alia at Brahmastra event

Ranbir and Alia at Brahmastra event 1

Ranbir and Alia at Brahmastra event 2

Ranbir and Alia at Brahmastra event 3

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!