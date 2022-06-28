Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor overwhelmed with good wishes, express gratitude with cute wedding pic
Alia Bhatt shares an unseen pic from her wedding celebrations with Ranbir Kapoor as she expresses gratitude towards fans for their love.
Taking to her Instagram story, Alia shared an unseen pic from her wedding celebrations with the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor. In the pic, the Raazi actress looked stunning in an orange-coloured ethnic wear while Ranbir exuded charm in a cream-coloured kurta pyjama. In the caption, Alia wrote, “Overwhelmed with all the love! Have tried to read everyone’s messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings! Thank you to every single one of you”.
Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post:
Earlier, Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt has also expressed his excitement about becoming a grandfather and called it the most important role of his life. Soni Razdan also emphasised that words can’t do justice to their happiness.
Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9 this year. Besides, Ranbir is also gearing up for the release of Shamshera on July 22, 2022. The movie will also star Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.
