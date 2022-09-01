Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor pose at airport as they leave for Brahmastra’s pre-release event; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are in one of the best phases of their lives right now. These two will soon step into parenthood but before that, they are all geared up for the release of their film Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial will also star Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and others in the film. The film will be released on September 9 and the actors are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Today too Ranbir and Alia were snapped at the airport as they left for Brahmastra’s pre-release event.