Parents to be Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s Amul topical is bound to melt your heart Butter for beta or beti

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently announced that they are expecting their first child in January 2021. Post the announcement, wishes started pouring in for Virushka. However, Amul had a sweet yet buttery greeting for future parents.

It has been an exciting week for and Virat Kohli’s fans as the couple recently announced that they are expecting an addition to their family in January 2021. Along with this news, Anushka and Virat shared a cute photo of the two on social media that almost broke the internet. Anushka was seen flaunting her baby bump in a black and white polka-dotted dress while husband Virat posed with her. The adorable photo went viral and now, Amup topical has a sweet and buttery wish for them.

Taking to social media, Amup topical shared a cute cartoon version of Anushka and Virat’s pregnancy announcement post and left everyone in awe. In the photo, Anushka and Virat were seen posing together while the cricketer was seen holding a bat with a teddy bear made on it. The adorable Amul topical’s caption was, “Weerushka on the Way! Butter for beta or beti.” The adorable post for Anushka and Virat won the internet and several netizens reacted to it in the comments.

While Anushka and Virat are yet to react to the cute greeting by Amul for the parents-to-be, the post has already gone viral among their fans.

Take a look at Amul Topical for Anushka and Virat:

Meanwhile, recently, Anushka and Virat celebrated the news of the pregnancy with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai at a private beach resort. The video of the couple cutting the cake together and celebrating the happy news with their team went viral. Since they announced the news, wishes have been pouring in for them from all across the world. From to , everyone has showered love on the future parents.

Also Read|Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli set to become a family of three; Announce pregnancy in adorable post

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×