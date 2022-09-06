Parents-to-be Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover share a love-filled hug as latter posts mushy PIC

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all over the moon as the lovebirds are expecting their first child together. Pinkvilla was the first to break the wonderful news recently, and soon after, the couple confirmed it on their social media spaces. Ever since then, they have been treating fans and followers to beautiful photos, while they give a glimpse of their pregnancy journey. Moreover, Karan has been wholeheartedly expressing his love for Bipasha on his Instagram space too. Speaking of which, a couple of hours back, he took to the ‘gram and yet again shared a new photo with his wife.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover look adorable in new PHOTO

A few hours back, Karan took to the photo-and-video-sharing site and dropped a new picture featuring himself with Bipasha. In the photo, the lovebirds can be seen smiling warmly at the camera, as they held each other in a sweet embrace. Mommy-to-be Bipasha can be seen donning a stunning black outfit. Her hair was left open and she sported a glamorous makeup look. On the other hand, Karan was seen dressed in an oversized shirt. Sharing the photo, he captioned it, “(trishul emoji) all mine!!!! #monkeylove (evil eye emoji).”

Take a look:

Recently, Karan shared a sweet sweet photograph with Bipasha and wrote a heartfelt note, as he expressed his appreciation for the actress.

Karan started the note saying that the feeling of joy is familiar, but he has not brought it to the surface, fearing that he might explode into fireworks of joy. He further wrote, “When we got to know that we were pregnant and were going to be blessed with a little one..a tiny little version of us a small little monkey baby, what I was afraid of happened. Every cell of my being exploded with love and joy. I hadn’t really ever imagined that the feeling would be so intense, I couldn’t fully understand it and definitely wasn’t something I could control. It’s been the exact same feeling every minutevery dayryday since then. Every step of the way witnessing what a lady goes through during this time, just witnessing the infinite, unspoken, unexpressed, and sometimes unnoticed hardships that she goes through for this unfathomable miracle to happen inside of her…it’s just for me the truest explanation of what unconditional love is, what god is, what a creator is. I just catch myself wondering through the chaos of these months, that how come we all just don’t talk about this all the time?”

