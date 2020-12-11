Parents to be Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan keep it casual for the day as they head for check up; PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who are all set to welcome their second baby together soon, were snapped in the city today.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. Now, Bebo and Saif, who are all set to welcome their second baby together soon, were snapped at a clinic in the city on Friday. While the diva continues to give us major maternity fashion goals as she dons a stylish light mauve coloured outfit, Saif can be seen sporting a casual red tack pants paired with a black t-shirt. In the latest pictures, the duo is looking stylish and giving us major couple goals as usual.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan who keeps posting several pictures of her along with her husband, actor Said Ali Khan and son Taimur, has shared an amazing throwback picture of her along with Saif on her Instagram handle today. While sharing the same, Bebo wrote, “My saif-haven #flashbackfriday.”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s latest pictures here:

Meanwhile, in September, Bebo and Saif had shared a statement announcing their pregnancy. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," they shared.

Further, after tying the knot on October 16, 2012, Saif and Kareena became proud parents of their little munchkin Taimur on December 20, 2016. Now, they are all set to welcome their second child next year.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next in ’s period drama Takht and ’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.

