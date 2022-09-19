Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji get clicked as they promote Brahmastra; PICS

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, and is receiving a massive response from audiences. It has managed to make big numbers so far at the box office. Ayan Mukerji's directorial also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan has also made a cameo appearance in Brahmastra. The film serves as the first installment of a planned trilogy, which is itself planned to be part of a cinematic universe titled Astraverse.

Now, Alia, Ranbir and Ayan were clicked in the city as they stepped out to promote Brahmastra at Dharma Productions office in Mumbai. In the photos, the mom-to-be looked beautiful as ever as she wore a pink ethnic attire. Ranbir donned casual attire as he wore a grey T-shirt and blue denim jeans. He also added a beanie and looked charming as usual. Ayan, on the other hand, twinned with Alia in pink. The Brahmastra trio was all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs.