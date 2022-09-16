Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor rock matching black outfits as they get spotted at Dharma office; PICS
All black everything! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted in all-black outfits as they arrive at the Dharma office.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently basking in the success of their recently released movie Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva, the first installment of a trilogy. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie was released on September 9, 2022, worldwide. Alia and Ranbir have been traveling constantly for the promotional events of Brahmastra, and recently returned to Mumbai after an event in Ahmedabad. Now, this afternoon, Alia and Ranbir were spotted outside Karan Johar’s Dharma office and were all smiles as they got clicked by the paparazzi.
Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, looked absolutely gorgeous in an all-black outfit. The mama-to-be was absolutely glowing in a loose black top paired with matching flared pants. Ranbir also kept it minimal and casual and looked effortlessly stylish in a full-sleeved black t-shirt with black cargo pants and matching sneakers. The couple posed together for the pictures and were seen smiling and waving at the photographers before they headed inside the office.
Meanwhile, in last night’s promotional event in Ahmedabad, Alia Bhatt was seen giving a Brahmastra twist to her iconic line from Gangubai. She said, “Brahmastra chaand hai, aur chaand hi rahega,” leaving her fans clapping and cheering.
Alia also spoke to the media persons about the success of the film. She said, “We just hope to come across more positive things rather than anything negative. Film release hone k baad aisa lag raha hai positive hi ja raha hain warna jo box office me aag lagayi hai woh hota nahi (Ever since Brahmastra has released, I think it has been positive, otherwise, how has it set the box office on fire).”
Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and has a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan.
