Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor rock matching black outfits as they get spotted at Dharma office; PICS

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently basking in the success of their recently released movie Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva, the first installment of a trilogy. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie was released on September 9, 2022, worldwide. Alia and Ranbir have been traveling constantly for the promotional events of Brahmastra, and recently returned to Mumbai after an event in Ahmedabad. Now, this afternoon, Alia and Ranbir were spotted outside Karan Johar’s Dharma office and were all smiles as they got clicked by the paparazzi.

Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, looked absolutely gorgeous in an all-black outfit. The mama-to-be was absolutely glowing in a loose black top paired with matching flared pants. Ranbir also kept it minimal and casual and looked effortlessly stylish in a full-sleeved black t-shirt with black cargo pants and matching sneakers. The couple posed together for the pictures and were seen smiling and waving at the photographers before they headed inside the office.

Take a look at the pictures below.