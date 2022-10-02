Parents-to-be Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover twin in black as they step out for dinner: PICS

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood. They fell in love during the shooting of their horror film Alone, which was released in 2015. They tied the knot in April 2016, after dating for some time. Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are now set to welcome their first child. The couple made the exciting announcement in August, this year, by revealing pictures from the actress’s maternity photoshoot on their social media handles.

Recently, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were spotted at a famous restaurant in Mumbai. The parents-to-be stepped out to have dinner with their close friend, actor Ayaz Khan, who is celebrating his birthday today. Interestingly, Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat Khan are also expecting their first child. Bipasha Basu looked radiant in a pretty black dress, which she paired with a matching sequinned jacket. The actress completed her look with a statement necklace and a pair of green shoes. Karan Singh Grover, who twinned with his wife, looked handsome in a casual black shirt, which he paired with matching trousers and white sneakers.