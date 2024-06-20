Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh twin in black at airport; WATCH how he turns into most caring husband ever

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone and her husband, Ranveer Singh, are undoubtedly one of the most admired couples in Bollywood. The duo never misses an opportunity to express their love and affection for each other. Early in the morning on June 20, 2024, they were spotted at the airport, twinning in matching outfits. The most heartwarming moment was Ranveer lovingly taking care of Deepika during her pregnancy, which was simply adorable.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walk hand-in-hand at the airport

Deepika and Ranveer jetted off to London early in the morning on June 20, 2024, and were spotted at the airport. In the video, Ranveer can be seen opening the car door for Deepika, helping her out safely, and then holding her hand as they walk towards the check-in gate.

Both Deepika and Ranveer wore matching outfits. The Pathaan actress donned a black bodycon dress paired with a black shirt, cool shades, and white sneakers. Meanwhile, the Don 3 actor looked dapper in a black t-shirt and black jeans.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on the work front

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, among others. The movie received positive responses from both fans and critics.

Up next, she will appear in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The movie is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nag Ashwin.

She also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in her lineup, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Alia Bhatt. Up next, he is preparing for Farhan Akhtar's highly anticipated Don 3, which is currently in production. Fans eagerly await updates about the film, where Kiara Advani will play the female lead opposite Singh.

