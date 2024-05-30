Paresh Rawal announces his upcoming film The Taj Story, movie to go on floors in July

After starring in films like Dream Girl 2 and Aankh Micholi last year, Paresh Rawal is currently busy shooting his upcoming projects. However, on May 28, the actor announced his next project titled The Taj Story.

He also revealed about the film’s director and stated the date when the movie will go on floors. Read on for more details.

Paresh Rawal's upcoming film The Taj Story is to go on floors this July

Sarfira and Welcome To The Jungle are some of the forthcoming projects of Paresh Rawal that are nearing their wrap. While the actor is busy juggling the two, he already has another project in hand. Through a post on X (formerly Twitter), the senior star announced his collaboration with director Tushar Amrish Goel.

In the post, he stated that the shooting of his upcoming film, The Taj Story, will commence on July 20, 2024. He wrote in his tweet, "Announcing my upcoming film The Taj Story Shooting commences from 20th July 2024, Producer CA Suresh Jha. Writer & Director Tushar Amrish Goel, Creative Producer Vikas Radhesham. Banner - Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd #tusharamrishgoel #casureshjha #vikasradhesham."

Take a look:

Advertisement

The Sanju actor made the announcement two days before his birthday on May 30. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the birthday boy will be sharing the screen with Vaani Kapoor and Aparshakti Khurana in a family dramedy written and directed by Navjot Gulati.

A source informed us, “It’s a family dramedy set against the backdrop of dysfunctional relationships in modern times. The makers were keen to get a cast of credible actors on board to spearhead the project, and it was an instant yes from the trio of Vaani Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Aparshakti Khurrana.”

The informant further added that the film will go on floors soon in London. “Vaani and Aparshakti are playing siblings in the film and bring an interesting dynamic to the arc of the story. Paresh Rawal, like always, has an author-backed role in this family dramedy.” Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

