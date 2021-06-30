Paresh Rawal begins last schedule of Sharmaji Namkeen; Film to release on Rishi Kapoor’s birthday

The makers of Paresh Rawal’s upcoming film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ are in the talks to release the film on Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary.

The late was to star in ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, however, the actor’s unfortunate demise required a change of the cast. Paresh Rawal came forward to star in the film and fill the late actor’s shoes. Reportedly, the makers of the film are planning to commemorate the late Rishi Kapoor by releasing the film on his birth anniversary, which falls in September.The report further stated that whilst the actor and his co-star Satish Shah filmed some scenes for the film in March of this year, the shooting schedule got disrupted due to the pandemic situation in India.

The crew has begun filming and is currently shooting some key scenes at a local high school. Hitesh Bhatia, the film's director, has laid out a week-long timeline for the production, after which they will call it a wrap. The comedy-drama depicts the story of a 60-year-old who enjoys life after his retirement. Besides Paresh Rawal and Satish Shah, the film stars Juhi Chawla in the lead role. Rishi Kapoor who was originally supposed to star in the film passed away after a long fight with cancer last year.

On the work front, apart from ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ Paresh Rawal is going to be seen in a role of a coach for the first time in the upcoming film ‘Toofaan’ opposite Farhan Akhtar. Besides this, the veteran actor will also return with the sequel of his 2003 hit flick ‘Hungama’ along with and Meezaan Jaffry.

