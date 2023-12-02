Paresh Rawal calls Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor 'talented' while addressing nepotism; drops update on Hera Pheri 3

Paresh Rawal entered Bollywood in 1985 and proceeded to establish himself as the king of comedy films. As he is gearing up for his upcoming ventures Welcome 3 and Hera Pheri 3, the legendary actor recently highlighted the ‘bogus’ debate enveloping nepotism and said that if his son was as talented as Ranbir Kapoor or Alia Bhatt, he would have spent all his money on him.

In addition, he also gave an update on his highly anticipated upcoming ventures, Welcome 3 and Hera Pheri 3. Read on to find out what he said about the movies.

I think nepotism is bogus: Paresh Rawal

Over the years, the heated debate surrounding the issue of nepotism has popped up in various instances. Recently, Rawal opened up on the topic, calling it ‘bogus’ and citing the examples of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, mentioning that if his son was to be as ‘talented’ as the duo, he would have spent all his money on him.

Delving into the topic at length, he said during an interaction with the Indian Express, “I think nepotism is bogus. Mera beta agar Ranbir Kapoor ya Alia Bhatt jitna talented hota toh main uspe mera sab paisa laga deta (If my son was as talented as Ranbir Kapoor or Alia Bhatt, then I’ll bet a fortune on him.) Why should I not? It is not the wrong thing. If a doctor’s child won’t become a doctor, then what, a barber? People who made a noise with the nepotism debate ask them why they accept their father’s inheritance so happily. Give it to your neighbor instead.”

Paresh Rawal says Welcome 3 is being made with massive budget, reveals when the shoot of Hera Pheri 3 will commence

Fans seem to be awaiting the release of both of Paresh Rawal’s upcoming ventures, and they seem to create the same buzz that the earlier parts did. The actor mentioned that the upcoming sequel to the Welcome franchise is being made with an enormous budget and features a big star cast. In addition to that, he also said that he feels the film would turn out to be ‘jabardast (fantastic)’.

Discussing Hera Pheri, he added that one has to be cautious as it has become a ‘big brand’ over the years, and one can’t take things for granted as the taste of the viewers in cinema has altered over the course of time. Popping more specifications on his project, he said that the shooting of the same will commence in March–April 2024.

“You can’t take things for granted because we have to understand that however big a hit the film was, whatever its goodwill and fan following, times have changed now, people’s tastes have changed, and their aspirations have changed. So keeping that in mind, we’ll start shooting for it in March–April 2024,” said Paresh Rawal.

