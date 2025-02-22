Paresh Rawal defends Hera Pheri co-star Akshay Kumar against criticism that he does too many films: 'Creates jobs for thousands'

Paresh Rawal recently defended his long-time co-star Akshay Kumar, who has often been criticized for his busy schedule and for doing a large number of films in a year. Paresh emphasized Akshay’s hard work and dedication, dismissing the criticism as baseless. When asked about Akshay's packed film schedule, Paresh said that Akshay simply loves working and has no hidden agenda.

In a candid interview with Siddharth Kannan, Paresh Rawal said, “What is your problem if he does so many films? People go to him to make films, right?” He added, “If I were a producer, even I would sign an actor only if I could justify the money I am investing. Akshay just likes to work. He isn’t doing anything wrong like smuggling or gambling—he is simply working as much as he can.” Paresh concluded that Akshay’s decision to act in multiple films should not be criticized, as it provides employment to many people in the industry—an aspect that is often overlooked.

Paresh took offense at those who questioned Akshay Kumar’s career choices, stating that it is unfair to judge someone for working hard. “Akshay works, earns money, and creates jobs for thousands of people. Where is the problem?” Paresh asked.

Paresh, who has shared the screen with Akshay in multiple hit films like Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and OMG: Oh My God, praised his friend for his work ethic and honesty. The two actors, who have worked together for over three decades, said their bond has only grown stronger over the years.

The OMG: Oh My God actor also addressed his friendship with Akshay, emphasizing that there is no sense of insecurity between them. He said, “There is no insecurity. I know I can’t do what he does—be it action or being a really good-looking guy.” Paresh admires Akshay’s ability to balance his professional success with his personal life, calling him a true family man.