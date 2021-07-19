Paresh Rawal excited about Hungama 2; Calls it a ‘clean family entertainer and a breezy comedy’

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal is excited for his upcoming film Hungama 2 as it is coming 18 years after Hungama.

"One thing I want to say is I have committed a paap (sin) on social media. But sometimes mistakes happen. If you don't verify before sharing fake news you contribute to its spread. I have committed that sin. Also, I would urge all not to post negative tweets," Rawal said.

"If you have any complaint against me, you can DM me, instead of posting publicly. This medium is so strong, powerful and essential in today's time, we should make good use of it," he suggested. Opening up during a conversation with IANS, the Padma Shri recipient actor also spoke about the social media tendency to draw conclusions without understanding an issue. He cites the example of the reaction that was seen among many when the Prime Minister requested citizens to beat plates and clap hands during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic last year,

"Some people made fun wondering if beating plates or clapping hands would scare the coronavirus away. They did not understand this was done to acknowledge the hard work of our health workers, cleaning workers and our police force. I am not saying this on behalf of any party, but turning this into a joke doesn't look good. This should be understood. They are working hard so that you all can stay safe in your homes," said the actor-politician and former Lok Sabha MP. "I've seen so many deaths among friends and in my family, even young people dying. I know life is short, but didn't know it was so short. So, I feel one shouldn't leave anything for tomorrow, do it today. The other thing is compassion. The way our labourers left this city, it was painful. We are Indians. If we let go of compassion then what are we left with?"

On the work front, Rawal returns in the upcoming Priyadarshan-helmed comedy "Hungama 2". He sounds excited at the mention of the film.

"I am excited firstly because Hungama 2 is coming 18 years after Hungama, and also I'm working with Priyan ji after ages. The storyline, characters, backdrop, co-actors -- everything is different. But one thing is common that it is a clean family entertainer like Hungama and a very breezy comedy that people will enjoy."

"Hungama 2" releases digitally. Would he miss the big screen?

"Honestly, the big screen film also comes to the television within a few weeks and even (pirated version) comes on the mobile phone on the same day. Yes, there is an infatuation with the big screen, but you have to look at the reality based on the present time and embrace it. When big screens are functional again then films will again release there. No producer wants a loss for their film. Rather than putting the film in uncertainty, it is better to secure it," the actor replied.

Rawal is known for his comic timing. His performances in comic roles have always stood out, inspired others. What is the trick?

"Only one thing -- that you have to do justice to the character. Don't think that you are doing a comic or a serious or tragic role, don't ever think like that. The moment you start thinking that, you will deviate. Just stick to your character. Whether it is comedy or serious, the content and dialogues of that scene and your director will decide that, you don't have to decide that. You just fulfill the demand of the character," he replied.

Following his father's footsteps, Paresh Rawal's son Aditya has also forayed into acting. What suggestion did he give to Aditya?

"I think he is doing well. He is honest, well-behaved, sincere and hardworking. I don't need to teach him all that. I only tell him 'dil laga ke kaam karo (put your heart in what you do)', and just like your father comes home after finishing his work for the day, you also do that. Don't mess with anyone, don't get into controversy. Just focus on your work. In this matter, I consider Danny Denzongpa my ideal," Rawal concluded with a smile.

