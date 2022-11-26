Paresh Rawal expresses gratitude towards the Indian Army amidst Richa Chadha’s ‘Galwan tweet’ furore

Richa Chadha , a Bollywood actor, who rose to fame after her film Fukrey turned out to be a super hit in 2013, has now got herself embroiled in trouble over her controversial tweet allegedly against the interests of the Indian Army. Several popular Bollywood celebrities have condemned the tweet by the Fukrey actor thereby mounting up the problems for her. While Akshay Kumar felt “hurt” upon knowing about the development, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has filed a police complaint against Chadha.

Amidst the developments which condemn Richa Chadha’s tweet, Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal took to Twitter and wrote, “Indian armed forces. आप हैं तो हम हैं।”. However, he has not mentioned or tagged any person or organization as to what prompted him to write this comment on Twitter. Several fans in the comments section have, however, tagged the Masaan actor in the comments section.

What is the controversy all about?

On Thursday, the Masaan actor Richa Chadha tweeted, "Galwan says hi" in response to the Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement that the Indian Army is "waiting for orders from the government" in reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Soon after this tweet, a line of reactions followed which included a huge chunk of criticism. Akshay Kumar, a high-profile Bollywood celeb reacted to Richa's tweet. He tweeted, "Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain (they are there so we exist)."

As of now, actors Anupam Kher, Ranvir Shorey, Raveena Tandon, Kay Kay Menon, and filmmakers namely Vivek Agnihotri, Ashoke Pandit, and several other celebrities and politicians have condemned her tweet. After facing severe backlash, Richa Chadha deleted her tweet and issued an apology.

