Paresh Rawal gives major update on Welcome 3; movie to resume shooting from THIS month

Paresh Rawal is gearing up to join forces with his longtime friend and co-star Akshay Kumar for the return of their beloved film series titled Hera Pheri and Welcome. The shooting for the film is scheduled to commence shortly, and the seasoned actor recently discussed the upcoming schedules and the hurdles of returning to a franchise loved by fans.

Paresh Rawal gives an update on Welcome 3 and Hera Pheri 3

During a recent interaction with PTI, Paresh Rawal revealed that shooting for Welcome 3 will commence in December, aiming for a release next year. Additionally, Hera Pheri 3 is in the works. He emphasized the importance of a strong storyline in franchise films, citing the example of Hungama 2, which didn't fare well despite the success of the original Hungama. He said, “We will start shooting for Welcome 3 in December and we will release it next year. Hera Pheri 3 will also happen soon. In a franchise film, if the story is not good, then it dies down quickly. It happened with Hungama 2. Hungama was a good franchise, but part two didn’t do well.”

He further emphasized that when dealing with a popular character or film, it's essential to attempt something different. He mentioned that making a new installment for a beloved film series is a difficult endeavor, a feat successfully accomplished by the popular filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani with his Munna Bhai series.

About Paresh Rawal’s Welcome and Hera Pheri

The first Hera Pheri film, directed by Priyadarshan, hit the screens in 2000 and starred Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar. The story centered on a peculiar and benevolent garage owner, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (played by Rawal), a cunning but loafer named Raju (portrayed by Kumar), and a financially struggling pauper named Shyam (acted by Shetty). The three characters came back for a sequel titled Phir Hera Pheri in 2006, directed by Neeraj Vora.

The first movie in the Welcome series hit theaters in 2007, followed by the second film, Welcome Back, in 2015. Anees Bazmee directed both these films. The upcoming third installment, named Welcome to the Jungle, will be helmed by Ahmed Khan.

