Paresh Rawal gives update on Hera Pheri 3: You will get good news by the end of this year

Paresh Rawal received immense praise for his performance in Toofan. He essayed the role of Farhan Akhtar’s coach in the movie and won hearts. The actor is now all set to appear in Hungama 2 alongside . Paresh has also dropped some good news for his fans. Wondering what is it? The actor confirmed that the work is being done on the legendary movie series ‘Hera Pheri’. In an interview with Indian Express, Paresh said, “They are trying to work it out. Hopefully, by the end of this year, you will get good news.”

The actor even heaped praises on Priyadarshan with whom he has worked in 'Phir Hera Pheri', 'Chup Chup Ke', 'Hulchul' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' and more. Paresh said from characters to the storyline, Priyadarshan has a lot of clarity when it comes to what he wants in his films.

“He has a sense of proportion in comedy, which is very vital for the genre because you don’t want to go overboard. Also, the way he shoots his film… less fuss and maximum results are commendable. He has been experimenting in regional cinema. So, that benefit is also what our Hindi cinema is getting in terms of characterisation and storyline. So, let’s say, with him, we are getting the best of both worlds,” said Paresh.

When asked if there is a fear of being repetitive with the comedy genre, Rawal replied that with Priyadarshan, the audience will never “experience vulgar or double meaning comedy”. The Hera Pheri actor said that “a situational comedy” like Hungama 2 “won’t go out of fashion. “So, that is the advantage of working with him,” he added.

