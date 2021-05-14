Paresh Rawal has THIS epic response to a rumour on social media about his death; Fans dig up Hera Pheri memes

In a tweet response to his death hoax, Paresh Rawal clarified about his well being to his fans. Not just this, as soon as the senior actor responded to his death hoax, his fans came up with their own hilarious ways to slam the rumour of his demise.

In a surprising addition to the list of stars who have recently fallen prey to a death hoax, Paresh Rawal has managed to put an end to the rumour in a classy reply. Not just this, fans of the senior star also joined him in shutting down the death rumour via hilarious memes from his films like Hera Pheri, Welcome and more. As per a post that went viral on social media, it was reported that the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor apparently passed away at 7 Am on Friday morning. However, shutting down the death hoax in his epic manner, the senior tweeted a reply.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Paresh Rawal replied to the death hoax claiming that he passed away at 7 Am on Friday. He wrote, ".Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am ...!" The Welcome star managed to leave netizens in splits with his classy reply. A couple of his fans responded to the tweet in a hilarious manner with memes of his dialogues from films like Hera Pheri, Welcome, Nayak and more. A fan wrote, "Baburao to Laughter House :- Khopdi Tod !!!!" Another wrote, "Action should be taken against this page. I can't tolerate such kinds of joke. You are my fav. sir. I pray god this day will never come."

Take a look at Paresh Rawal's response:

...Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am ...! pic.twitter.com/3m7j8J54NF — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 14, 2021

Here are the fan memes:

Baburao to Laughter House :- Khopdi Tod !!!!pic.twitter.com/YxVFmkPDOn — Akshayvanshi Sayantan (@AkshayK24x7) May 14, 2021

Recently, many other stars from Bollywood like Lucky Ali, Tabassum, Mukesh Khanna, Kirron Kher and others recently fell prey to death hoaxes. However, all of them shut the rumours down and their fans too came out on social media in their defence. Meanwhile, the senior star, Paresh Rawal was last seen in Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan and . The film was released on an OTT platform and managed to entertain audiences. Now, he will be seen in Sharmaji Namkeen where he will be shooting for the remaining portions of late .

