Paresh Rawal honoured to step into Rishi Kapoor’s shoes for Sharmaji Namkeen: Felt a sense of responsibility

’s sudden demise came as a massive shock to the entire nation. The actor had breathed his last on April 30 last year after a long battle with cancer. Not just the nation was heartbroken, it also left the makers of Sharmaji Namkeen in a fix. The movie, which now happens to be Rishi’s swansong, was headlined by the late actor initially. However, post his unfortunate demise, the makers roped in Paresh Rawal to step into Rishi’s shoes. And while Paresh has wrapped the shoot of Sharmaji Namkeen, the actor feels honoured to step into the late actor’s shoes.

Speaking to Mid Day, Paresh stated that the project came with a great sense of responsibility. He also mentioned that he knew he had to work harder and was in awe of Rishi’s footage in the film. “Sharmaji Namkeen was one of the finest scripts that Rishi got. I was honoured to step into his shoes, but I wish he could have finished the film. People will love the movie. When I got the opportunity to play his role, I felt a sense of responsibility. On seeing his footage in the film, I knew I would have to work harder. We have tried our best, and [the team] helped me slip into the character,” Paresh was quoted saying.

Furthermore, Paresh remembered Rishi Kapoor and called him a pure hearted person. “I miss Chintu Saab. He was a pure-hearted person. He would honestly say what was on his mind; there was no malice. His positivity was infectious,” he added.

