Paresh Rawal reacts to Will Smith-Chris Rock incident at Oscars 2022: Comedians are in danger…

The infamous altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock yesterday at the 94th Academy Awards left everyone stunned. Many took to social media to express their opinions on the same, and the latest to join the bandwagon is Paresh Rawal

Sometime back, Rawal took to his Twitter handle and reacted to the incident between Hollywood actor Will Smith and comedian and presenter Chris Rock at Oscars 2022. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Sharmaji Namkeen actor tweeted, “Comedians are in danger everywhere, be it Chris or Zelensky !!!”, referring to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is a former actor and comedian. As we all know, the country of Ukraine is currently at war with Russia under the presidency of Vladimir Putin.

Take a look at Paresh Rawal’s tweet on the Will Smith-Chris Rock incident:

For the unversed, Chris Rock cracked a joke on Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith saying that she could star in a sequel to G.I Jane. The joke was in reference to Jada’s shaved head, owing to her autoimmune disease alopecia. While Jada rolled her eyes, Will was seen letting out a laugh before he walked onto the stage and not only hit the comedian but also hurled abuse at him from his seat, leaving everybody in the audience shocked.

Following the incident, social media was left divided with opposing opinions. While many hailed Will Smith for taking a stand for his wife, saying that to joke on Jada’s health condition was in poor taste and inappropriate, others condemned the actor’s impulsive and violent action, especially at an event as prestigious as the Oscars.

