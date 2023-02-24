Paresh Rawal reveals meeting Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty on Hera Pheri 3 teaser shoot felt like 'ghar waapsi'

Akshay Kumar , Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty's Hera Pheri series is the most loved franchise. The first two instalments proved to be a hit affair and the audience is now waiting to see Hera Pheri 3. Recently, it was reported that Akshay has stepped out from the film due to creative differences and Kartik Aaryan has joined the franchise. The news truly disappointed cinema lovers. But eventually, things fell into place and Akshay shot for the teaser with Paresh and Suniel earlier this week. In an interview, Paresh Rawal shared exciting details about Hera Pheri 3 and also revealed that Kartik is not a part of the film.

While speaking to Mid-Day, the veteran actor said that Kartik might not be a part of the film. He said, "As far as I know, initially, both Kartik and Akshay were to do the film, but it didn’t work out. I don’t know what happened." He also revealed that the teaser was shot recently and the film's shooting will kickstart in three months. He also shared that this time, Raju, Shyam and Babu Bhaiya will go abroad.

Paresh Rawal shared, "We’ll begin shooting in three months. It will be a [long] schedule in Mumbai. The movie will also be shot in international locations like Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Los Angeles, as Babu bhaiya, Raju and Shyam go abroad. They’ll do hera pheri globally."

Paresh Rawal on reuniting with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty

He called it 'ghar waapsi' as he spoke about his reunion with Akshay and Suniel and said that it was a joy to shoot with them. Rawal added, "Meeting them felt like ghar wapsi. It’s always a joy shooting with Akshay and Suniel. They are talented actors who are not insecure about their work. We have mutual respect. Our off-screen camaraderie reflects in our on-screen chemistry."

Hera Pheri 3 will reportedly be directed by Farhad Samji, who is currently awaiting the release of his next, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde.