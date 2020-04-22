Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal says he did not get his first film on a platter
"Bamfaad" also features Vijay Varma, Jatin Sarna among others, and is streaming on ZEE5. His co-actor Vijay mentioned: "Aditya is surely a talent to watch out. Being a Juhu brat, the way he played the character Nasir Jamal in the film, it looked convincing. He did not have the air of being the son of a veteran actor like Paresh ji. We chatted for long on films, and obviously world cinema is our common interest area." Aditya has studied creative writing abroad, so does it make him a better judge of a script? "Most definitely yes. I think studying scriptwriting and doing theatres in London and NYC has given me a better understanding of the craft. It will help me in future to choose the right script. I understand the intention of a writer in the process of creating a character better," he replied.
