Paresh Rawal set to head National School of Drama as President Ram Nath Kovind appoints him new chairman

Paresh Rawal was appointed new chairman of the prestigious National School of Drama on Thursday. The appointment was issued by President Ram Nath Kovind and announced by Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Twitter. Patel wrote, "Renowned artiste Paresh Rawal has been appointed as Chairman of National School of Drama by Rashtrapati Bhavan. I am glad that students and artistes will be able to take advantage of his talent. I congratulate him."

The appointment was also shared by NSD's official Twitter page. "We are glad to inform Hon’ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn has appointed renowned actor & Padma Shri @sirpareshrawal as chairman of @nsd_india. "NSD family welcome the legend to shower his guidance to NSD for achieving new heights," the tweet stated.

Paresh Rawal also is excited about his new stint as chairman. Talking to PTI on his appointment, the actor said, “It will be challenging but fun. I will do my best because this is a field I know very well." Paresh Rawal will be replacing prominent theatre artist Arjun Deo Charan who was heading NSD earlier.

The Ministry of Culture also extended its wishes to the actor and so did his fans. Riteish Deshmukh also wished the actor and tweeted, "Congratulations Paresh Bhai @SirPareshRawal on being appointed as the Chairman of National School of Drama. @nsd_india - Best wishes."

