  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Paresh Rawal set to head National School of Drama as President Ram Nath Kovind appoints him new chairman

Paresh Rawal also is excited about his new stint as chairman as he revealed that it will be a "challenging but fun" experience. Read on to know more.
8863 reads Mumbai
News,Paresh rawal,National School of Drama,President Ram Nath KovindParesh Rawal set to head National School of Drama as President Ram Nath Kovind appoints him new chairman.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Paresh Rawal was appointed new chairman of the prestigious National School of Drama on Thursday. The appointment was issued by President Ram Nath Kovind and announced by Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Twitter. Patel wrote, "Renowned artiste Paresh Rawal has been appointed as Chairman of National School of Drama by Rashtrapati Bhavan. I am glad that students and artistes will be able to take advantage of his talent. I congratulate him."

The appointment was also shared by NSD's official Twitter page. "We are glad to inform Hon’ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn has appointed renowned actor  & Padma Shri  @sirpareshrawal as chairman of @nsd_india. "NSD family welcome the legend to shower his guidance to NSD for achieving new heights," the tweet stated. 

Paresh Rawal also is excited about his new stint as chairman. Talking to PTI on his appointment, the actor said, “It will be challenging but fun. I will do my best because this is a field I know very well." Paresh Rawal will be replacing prominent theatre artist Arjun Deo Charan who was heading NSD earlier. 

The Ministry of Culture also extended its wishes to the actor and so did his fans. Riteish Deshmukh also wished the actor and tweeted, "Congratulations Paresh Bhai @SirPareshRawal on being appointed as the Chairman  of National School of Drama. @nsd_india - Best wishes."  

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Rawal on dad Paresh Rawal's reaction to Bamfaad, his blue collar approach to acting & more

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement