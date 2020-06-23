Paresh Rawal shares a post urging people to call actors as entertainers; Says police & army are real heroes

The Bollywood actor who featured in noteworthy films like Hera Pheri, Hulchul and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, stated very clearly how, all the actors in the entertainment industry must be referred to as 'entertainers' and the Police and Army must be called the 'real heroes' in his tweet.

The ace actor from Bollywood Paresh Rawal who is known for his comic roles in blockbuster films, tweeted about calling police officers and Army as real heroes. The actor shared a post on Twitter stating, "We Should Start Calling Actors As 'Entertainers' And Our Army & Police As 'Heroes' for Our Next Generation To Know The Actual Meaning Of Real Heroes !!!" The Bollywood actor who featured in noteworthy films like Hera Pheri, Hulchul and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, stated very clearly how, all the actors in the entertainment industry must be referred to as 'entertainers' and the Police and Army must be called the 'real heroes' in his tweet.

The fans and followers of the actor, have shared the sentiment and supported his demand wholeheartedly. The actor had previous tweeted about online delivery portals to mention the origins of the products they sell on their platforms. Paresh Rawal wanted to know which products are from China and that the online delivery portals must mentions which products are from China. The actor has been very vocal about his opinions on the various current affairs topics that are going in the country.

Check out Paresh Rawal's tweet:

We Should Start Calling Actors As 'Entertainers' And Our Army & Police As 'Heroes' for Our Next Generation To Know The Actual Meaning Of Real Heroes !!! — Paresh Rawal (SirPareshRawal) June 23, 2020

On the work front, Paresh Rawal, featured in the film, Uri: The Surgical Strike and will be seen in some key roles in the upcoming films like Aankh Micholi, Hungama 2 by ace director Priyadarshan and David Dhawan's upcoming film, Coolie No.1 starring . News reports also state that Paresh Rawal will star in Hera Pheri 3.

