  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Paresh Rawal shares a post urging people to call actors as entertainers; Says police & army are real heroes

The Bollywood actor who featured in noteworthy films like Hera Pheri, Hulchul and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, stated very clearly how, all the actors in the entertainment industry must be referred to as 'entertainers' and the Police and Army must be called the 'real heroes' in his tweet.
9557 reads Mumbai
Paresh Rawal shares a post urging people to call actors as entertainers; Says police & army are real heroesParesh Rawal shares a post urging people to call actors as entertainers; Says police & army are real heroes
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The ace actor from Bollywood Paresh Rawal who is known for his comic roles in blockbuster films, tweeted about calling police officers and Army as real heroes. The actor shared a post on Twitter stating, "We Should Start Calling Actors As 'Entertainers' And Our Army & Police As 'Heroes' for Our Next Generation To Know The Actual Meaning Of Real Heroes !!!" The Bollywood actor who featured in noteworthy films like Hera Pheri, Hulchul and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, stated very clearly how, all the actors in the entertainment industry must be referred to as 'entertainers' and the Police and Army must be called the 'real heroes' in his tweet.

The fans and followers of the actor, have shared the sentiment and supported his demand wholeheartedly. The actor had previous tweeted about online delivery portals to mention the origins of the products they sell on their platforms. Paresh Rawal wanted to know which products are from China and that the online delivery portals must mentions which products are from China. The actor has been very vocal about his opinions on the various current affairs topics that are going in the country.

Check out Paresh Rawal's tweet:

On the work front, Paresh Rawal, featured in the film, Uri: The Surgical Strike and will be seen in some key roles in the upcoming films like Aankh Micholi, Hungama 2 by ace director Priyadarshan and David Dhawan's upcoming film, Coolie No.1 starring Varun Dhawan. News reports also state that Paresh Rawal will star in Hera Pheri 3.

(ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Paresh Rawal: Bhool Bhulaiyaa to Hera Pheri, classic comedies that celebrate his antics)

Credits :Twitter, facebook

Latest Videos
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Anonymous 30 minutes ago

True

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

Actors are Actors. Armymen are Armymen Heroes are Heroes All three are different.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement