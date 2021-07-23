Paresh Rawal on showbiz moving from plagiarism to homegrown stories: Pagglait, Badhaai Ho wonderful examples

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal is known for entertaining the audience for decades now. The versatile actor is now set to be seen in the comedy film 'Hungama 2' alongside Meezaan Jaffrey and . The actor was last seen in Toofaan and was praised for his impeccable performance in the movie. Paresh Rawal has recently said in an interview that Bollywood has begun focusing on homegrown stories, rather than plagiarising international films. Speaking to PTI, he said, “Earlier, we would plagiarise foreign stories, and then later they (the original makers) would file cases against us. Now that doesn’t happen. So now we are focusing on our homegrown stories, which are far more superior, dramatic and challenging.”

The actor particularly cited the examples of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer dramedy Badhaai Ho! (2018) and Sanya Malhotra’s Pagglait as examples of novel storytelling. Paresh further mentioned that it was difficult a few years ago to keep getting good work but it doesn't happen anymore. He believes, “Hindi cinema has been going through a golden phase since the last five-six years. There are new writers, directors, actors, and a disciplined finance sector. (The) work is finished in the given time frame and delivered.”

The OMG actor, Paresh also said he has no complaints from the industry and his biggest learning has been that a good performance will never go unnoticed, irrespective of one's screen space. Paresh is gearing up for the release of filmmaker Priyadarshan's comedy, Hungama 2, which is set to release on July 23.

