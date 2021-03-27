Paresh Rawal tests positive for the Covid 19 virus despite getting vaccinated

Paresh Rawal took to his Twitter handle to confirm he has tested positive for the Covid 19 virus. The actor got his first dose of vaccine earlier this month.

Paresh Rawal took to his social media to confirm that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. Recently several actors in Bollywood are known to have been affected by the virus. Earlier this month, on March 9, the Hera Pheri actor received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The actor had shared a picture of him striking a victory hand gesture and thanked the team of doctors, front-line health workers as well as scientists for the work they are doing during the pandemic.

The news of the actor’s diagnosis comes merely days after he received the vaccine, which came as a shock to everyone. The actor took to Twitter to share the news, writing "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested." Fans of the actor filled the comments section with heartfelt messages, hoping for the star’s speedy recovery. One user wrote, “Everyone should get tested who has come in contact with @SirPareshRawal ji. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Get well soon sir.”

Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 26, 2021

Another Twitter user penned a sweet note for the actor, advising him on how he can take care of his health during these trying times, “Take care Sir .You will be fine . Wishing you speedy recovery.Take rest Sir ,frequent steam inhalation and the other required medicine as suggested by your family Doctor. And above all Ma'am's smile is magical ,& you will be fine very soon”.

