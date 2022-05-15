Paresh Rawal on working in Hera Pheri or Andaz Apna Apna's sequel: Apart from money there'll be no joy for me

Paresh Rawal is one of the finest actors of his time. He is a pure gem and fans love to see him on the silver screen. Be it his comic timing or his negative shade, the veteran actor has always got into the skin of the character and given brilliant performances. Although most of his films have done well at the box office and fans still remember them but two of the film that is considered cult would be Andaz Apna Apna and Hera Pheri. In a recent interview, Paresh opened up about working in the sequel of both the movies.

Paresh Rawal in a recent interview with ETimes, was asked if any of the cult films like Andaz Apna Apna or Hera Pheri were to get sequels then would he be up for it and how excited will he be? Replying to this the veteran actor said that there is no excitement left in him for any of his characters unless it is put in a different backdrop. He revealed that they have an ideal example of a sequel and it is of Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. The actor feels that this is how a sequel should be. “If I have to do the same thing again, usi prakar ki dhoti pehenke, chashme lagake chalna hai... except for money, of course, I will charge a bomb! So apart from money, there will be no joy for me,” said the actor.

Adding further Paresh Rawal said that the story has to be good and if they decide to come up with a sequel of Hera Pheri after so many years with the same old jokes then it will not work. “It should evolve and only then I will be excited about it. Otherwise, wahi chabaya hua niwala firse chabana hai, it will not give that excitement to me,” said the actor.

ALSO READ: Sharmaji Namkeen: Paresh Rawal on stepping into Rishi Kapoor’s shoes: 'It was a unique experience'