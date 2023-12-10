Parikshit Sahni recalls Aamir Khan insisting him to actually slap him in PK; says 'Very few actors do this'

Veteran actor Parikshit Sahni, known for his roles in movies like PK and 3 Idiots, recently shared his experience of working with Aamir Khan. Sahni recalled a scene where he had to slap Aamir, and initially, he pretended to do it, as actors often do. However, Aamir insisted on a real slap. Not satisfied with the first attempt, he asked Sahni to genuinely slap him again. This incident occurred during the filming of Rajkumar Hirani's movie PK, which also featured Anushka Sharma and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Parikshit Sahni on working with Aamir Khan in PK

During a recent interaction with Rajshri Unplugged, while speaking about working with Aamir Khan in PK, Parikshit Sahni mentioned that there was a scene in the film where he had to slap Aamir. He expressed his admiration for Aamir as a fantastic actor and recalled that when he pretended to slap him, he insisted that he should actually hit him. Initially hesitant, he eventually did it, and he credits Aamir for the authenticity of the scene.

He added, “The first time I hit him, he stopped and said, ‘You really hit me.’ Very few actors do this. He is a great actor. He is a very very great actor. That is because he knows the script very well.”

Sahni also spoke highly of Aamir Khan’s movie Taare Zameen Par and shared that he shed tears after watching it. He expressed that the film, directed and written exceptionally well, touched him deeply. Working with children, as depicted in the movie, is considered very challenging.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan's work front

Aamir Khan is currently involved in shooting for Sitaare Zameen Par, a sports drama directed by RS Prasanna. Genelia Deshmukh will also play a significant role in the film. Apart from that, Aamir has revealed another project named Lahore 1947, featuring Sunny Deol and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, marking their collaboration after Andaz Apna Apna.

The actor’s most recent appearance was in the role of Laal Singh Chaddha in the comedy-drama film alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. He also had a cameo in the slice-of-life drama film starring Kajol, titled Salaam Venky, playing himself.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Aamir Khan spotted at event with ex-wife Reena Dutta, daughter Ira and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare