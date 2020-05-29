Parinati starring Sonalee Kulkarni becomes first Marathi film to release on a digital streaming platform

Makers of the Marathi drama, Parinati, will reportedly make an official announcement very soon about the release of the film on an OTT platform.

The Marathi film, titled Parinati will reportedly be the first venture from the Marathi film industry to have an OTT release. Helmed by first time director, Akshay Balsaraf, the film will feature actors like Sonalee Kulkarni, Amruta Subhash, and Akshar Kothari. The film producer and casting director Paragg Mehta reportedly said during an interview that many Bollywood flicks had announced their releases on OTT platforms, owing to the uncertainty of the reopening of theatres and how willing would the audiences be in going to cinema halls to watch them.

Mehta further reveals that they had the option of releasing the film on a digital streaming platform and they are in talks to finalize the deal. Makers of the Marathi drama, Parinati, will reportedly make an official announcement very soon about release the film on an OTT platform. Thus, making it the first Marathi film to be premiering on a digital platform. Many Bollywood films like Gulabo Sitabo starring, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, Vidya Balan's film Shakuntala Devi based on the mathematical genius. Now, with the Marathi film Parinati taking to an OTT platform for its release, it remains to see how many more films taking the same route amid the uncertainty over theatres reopening.

The fans and film audiences are waiting to hear the official announcement about the film's release date. According to news reports, Parinati will showcase the relationship between a doctor and a bar dancer. Paragg Mehta reportedly also mentions that they will have to figure out a way to sustain and also create good films.

