‘Parinda was honest filmmaking’: Vidhu Vinod Chopra says distributors gave Rs 10 lakh to kill Jackie Shroff

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is today known for Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju, and many more recent movies. However, the filmmaker who started his journey with the award-winning short film Murder at Monkey Hill, produced, directed, and wrote Parinda in 1989 which is known as a landmark film. While he stayed true to his story, he recently revealed that he was given money to tweak the storyline and kill Jackie Shroff instead of Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra says distributors gave him money to kill Jackie Shroff in Parinda

The filmmaker was recently in conversation with Galatta Plus. During the chat, Vidhu Vinod Chopra revealed that the distributors were reluctant to see the leads, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit take the hit and get killed at the end of the movie. Hence, they gave him Rs 10 lakh and tried to convince him to kill Jackie Shroff’s character in the crime drama. He said, “When I made Parinda, I was very poor. The distributors saw the film and they got me 10 lakhs in cash. They said, ‘This is for you, sir. All you have to do is don’t kill Anil and Madhuri, kill Jackie Shroff’.”

However, despite being financially unstable, Chopra stayed loyal to his story and denied the offer to make crucial changes to the film. “I said, ‘No.’ They said, ‘Why?’ I said, ‘Because if I kill Jackie and make them (Anil and Madhuri) live, then I am not saying what I want to say that ‘Violence begets violence.’ They didn’t get it. And I didn’t do it. Parinda was honest filmmaking,” Chopra added.

More about Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Parinda

The filmmaker went ahead with the original story and it ended up being a blockbuster hit movie. Actor Nana Patekar played the antagonist Anna in the crime drama who shoots and kills Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor at the end. After the movie received multiple accolades and was termed as one of the best films in the history of Hindi cinema, Chopra remade it as a Hollywood film titled Broken Horses in 2015.

